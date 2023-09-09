Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Alvin W. Czanderna

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
September 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Alvin W. Czanderna
Credit: Courtesy of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lakewood, Colorado
Alvin W. Czanderna

Alvin W. Czanderna, 93, died June 5, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

“Al was passionate about family, a dedicated church member, a people builder, and he loved to sing and laugh. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society; he joined in 1959 and served on the executive committee of Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry, 1977–79. In 2000, he received the ACS Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry. Al contributed 258 publications to the scientific literature, including 57 review chapters and 21 books. He gave more than 425 technical talks, including 225 invited lectures and 25 talks during ACS Speaker Tours.”—Karel K. Czanderna, daughter

Most recent title: Research fellow, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Education: BS, metallurgical engineering, 1951, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1957, Purdue University

Survivors: Daughters, Karel and Kani; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marvin Poutsma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: George M. Bodner
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: William M. Koppes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE