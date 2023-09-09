Obituary: Alvin W. Czanderna

Alvin W. Czanderna, 93, died June 5, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.
“Al was passionate about family, a dedicated church member, a people builder, and he loved to sing and laugh. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society; he joined in 1959 and served on the executive committee of Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry, 1977–79. In 2000, he received the ACS Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry. Al contributed 258 publications to the scientific literature, including 57 review chapters and 21 books. He gave more than 425 technical talks, including 225 invited lectures and 25 talks during ACS Speaker Tours.”—Karel K. Czanderna, daughter
Most recent title: Research fellow, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Education: BS, metallurgical engineering, 1951, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1957, Purdue University
Survivors: Daughters, Karel and Kani; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
