Obituaries

Obituary: Andrew Kaldor

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
January 18, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 2
Andrew Kaldor.
Credit: Courtesy of Sandra Kaldor
Andrew Kaldor

Andrew Kaldor, 78, of Boulder, Colorado, died April 28, 2023.

“In his research, Andy combined a spark for creativity with a passion for experimental work, resulting in over 150 scholarly publications. His research and development work spanned a wide range, including laser isotope separation, buckyballs and nanotechnology, bioremediation technology for oil spills, catalysis to produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel, and technology for hydrogen purification. He loved to collaborate with other researchers to solve complex problems, particularly his longtime colleague, Donald Cox, with whom he published over 100 papers. Andy enjoyed promoting the achievements of colleagues and savored chances to mentor many of them to the next level of their careers.”—Eric Kaldor, son

Most recent title: Distinguished scientific adviser, ExxonMobil

Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1966; PhD, chemistry, Cornell University, 1970

Survivors: Wife, Sandra Kaldor; children, Tamara Kaldor and Eric Kaldor; four grandchildren; sister, Judy Somorjai

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

