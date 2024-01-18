Obituary: Andrew Kaldor

Andrew Kaldor, 78, of Boulder, Colorado, died April 28, 2023.
“In his research, Andy combined a spark for creativity with a passion for experimental work, resulting in over 150 scholarly publications. His research and development work spanned a wide range, including laser isotope separation, buckyballs and nanotechnology, bioremediation technology for oil spills, catalysis to produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel, and technology for hydrogen purification. He loved to collaborate with other researchers to solve complex problems, particularly his longtime colleague, Donald Cox, with whom he published over 100 papers. Andy enjoyed promoting the achievements of colleagues and savored chances to mentor many of them to the next level of their careers.”—Eric Kaldor, son
Most recent title: Distinguished scientific adviser, ExxonMobil
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1966; PhD, chemistry, Cornell University, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Sandra Kaldor; children, Tamara Kaldor and Eric Kaldor; four grandchildren; sister, Judy Somorjai
