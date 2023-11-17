Obituary: Arthur C. Breyer

Arthur C. Breyer, 98, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, died Aug. 24, 2023.
“Arthur was my chemistry professor at Beaver College (now Arcadia University), my adviser, and my mentor, and he remained my dear friend and treasured loved one for the past 54 years. Since many of his students and colleagues felt the same about Arthur, it is not surprising that he was honored with many distinguished awards for excellence in teaching and enthusiastic leadership. These included the Visiting Scientist Award from the American Chemical Society Western Connecticut Local Section in 1984, the E. Emmet Reid Award from the Organizing Committee of the ACS Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting in 1974 (he was the first recipient of this award), and the Honor Scroll Award from the Philadelphia chapter of the American Institute of Chemists in 1973.”—Jane Spencer, former student
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Arcadia University
Education: BA, chemistry and mathematics, New York University, 1948; MA, physical inorganic chemistry, 1950, and PhD, physical analytical chemistry, 1958, Rutgers University
Survivors: Children, Richard Breyer, Carol Breyer, and Adrienne Mallett; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife, Louise Breyer.
