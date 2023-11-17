Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

Obituary: Arthur C. Breyer

by Sara Cottle
November 17, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 38
Most Popular in People

 

Arthur C. Breyer.
Credit: Adrienne Mallett
Arthur C. Breyer

Arthur C. Breyer, 98, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, died Aug. 24, 2023.

“Arthur was my chemistry professor at Beaver College (now Arcadia University), my adviser, and my mentor, and he remained my dear friend and treasured loved one for the past 54 years. Since many of his students and colleagues felt the same about Arthur, it is not surprising that he was honored with many distinguished awards for excellence in teaching and enthusiastic leadership. These included the Visiting Scientist Award from the American Chemical Society Western Connecticut Local Section in 1984, the E. Emmet Reid Award from the Organizing Committee of the ACS Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting in 1974 (he was the first recipient of this award), and the Honor Scroll Award from the Philadelphia chapter of the American Institute of Chemists in 1973.”—Jane Spencer, former student

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Arcadia University

Education: BA, chemistry and mathematics, New York University, 1948; MA, physical inorganic chemistry, 1950, and PhD, physical analytical chemistry, 1958, Rutgers University

Survivors: Children, Richard Breyer, Carol Breyer, and Adrienne Mallett; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife, Louise Breyer.

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

