Obituary: Arthur D. Broom

Arthur D. Broom, 82, died on May 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“Art was a valued colleague and loyal friend. He was a superb teacher, researcher, and mentor to many graduate students who went on to prominent careers. He took his responsibility as a member of many university committees very seriously. You could always count on Art to provide input and ideas. Art had an incredible sense of humor, was an armchair philosopher, and was one of the kindest people we have ever known. His loss will be felt by the science community, the College of Pharmacy at the University of Utah, and his many friends and colleagues.”—Laura Wall, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of medicinal chemistry, University of Utah
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Texas at Austin, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, Arizona State University, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Mary Jo Broom; daughters, Carol Susann Malueg and Laura Mae Wall; son, Thomas; and 5 grandchildren
