Obituary: Arthur Fontijn

Arthur Fontijn, 93, died July 12 in Wayland, Massachusetts.
“After 20 years as a research chemist with Aerochem in Princeton, New Jersey, Arthur joined the Department of Chemical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1981. In Tokyo in 1974, he received the Silver Medal from the Combustion Symposium for the best paper. He was the director of the High-Temperature Reaction Kinetics Laboratory at RPI, and served as the chair of chemical engineering in 1984–86 and in 1992–1998. He edited several books, including Gas-Phase Chemiluminescence and Chemi-Ionization (1985) and Gas-Phase Metal Reactions (1992). He was an ACS member for some 60 years. He loved combining his work with travel.”—Claire Fontijn, daughter
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemical engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Education: PhD, physical chemistry, University of Amsterdam, 1957
Survivors: daughter, Claire Fontijn; one granddaughter
