Obituary: Arthur S. Brill

Arthur S. Brill, 92, died June 2 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
“Art’s research focused on using magnetic susceptibility and electron paramagnetic resonance techniques to characterize the role of transition-metal ions in proteins during biological oxidation. His former postdoc, Bernard Gerstman, now professor of physics at Florida International University, describes Art as ‘a physicist’s physicist. He devoted his life to science because he loved it. This was manifested in his research and teaching and the care that he devoted to both. His abilities in both experimental and theoretical work were remarkable. Usually it is one or the other, but he was impressive [in] both because he loved science.’ ”—Walt Cressler, son-in-law
Most recent title: Research professor of physics, University of Virginia
Education: AB, physics, University of California, Berkeley, 1949; PhD, biophysics, University of Pennsylvania, 1956
Survivors: Daughters, Claire and Julie; four grandchildren
