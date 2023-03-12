Obituary: Arthur A. Patchett

Arthur A. Patchett, 93, died Dec. 2, 2022 in New Providence, New Jersey.
“During a distinguished 44-year career as a medicinal chemist with the Merck Research Laboratories in Rahway, New Jersey, Art led chemistry teams that discovered a number of breakthrough cardiovascular drugs. These include Vasotec and Prinivil, for the treatment of hypertension and congestive heart failure, and Mevacor, the first statin to be approved for treating hypercholesterolemia. Art received numerous scientific awards, including the E. B. Hershberg and Alfred Burger Awards from ACS and the National Academy of Sciences Award for Chemistry in Service to Society. He was inducted into the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry’s Hall of Fame in 1993.”—Matthew Wyvratt, colleague
Most recent title: Vice president of medicinal chemistry, Merck
Education: BS, chemistry, Princeton University, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, Harvard University, 1955
Survivors: Sons, Thomas and Steven; four grandchildren
