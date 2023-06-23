Obituary: Ashit K. Ganguly

Ashit K. Ganguly, 88, died April 12, 2023, in Belmont, Massachusetts.
“Ashit joined Schering-Plough in 1968 and was rapidly promoted to senior vice president of chemical research. He believed that active participation in Schering-Plough’s research programs was the best way to provide leadership for its scientists. Under his leadership, numerous drugs were discovered, including the cholesterol drug Zetia, the antifungal Noxafil, the hepatitis C treatment Victrelis, and the progeria drug Zokinvy. Ashit received numerous awards during his distinguished career, including the E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances in 2003. He was also inducted into the American Chemical Society’s Division of Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame.”—John J. Piwinski, colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished professor of chemistry, Stevens Institute of Technology
Education: BS, chemistry, 1953, MS, chemistry, 1955, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1959, Delhi University; PhD, organic chemistry, Imperial College London, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Jean; daughter, Nomita; two granddaughters
