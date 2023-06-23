Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

Obituary: Ashit K. Ganguly

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 20
Ashit K. Ganguly
Credit: Courtesy of Synergy Partners
Ashit K. Ganguly

Ashit K. Ganguly, 88, died April 12, 2023, in Belmont, Massachusetts.

“Ashit joined Schering-Plough in 1968 and was rapidly promoted to senior vice president of chemical research. He believed that active participation in Schering-Plough’s research programs was the best way to provide leadership for its scientists. Under his leadership, numerous drugs were discovered, including the cholesterol drug Zetia, the antifungal Noxafil, the hepatitis C treatment Victrelis, and the progeria drug Zokinvy. Ashit received numerous awards during his distinguished career, including the E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances in 2003. He was also inducted into the American Chemical Society’s Division of Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame.”—John J. Piwinski, colleague

Most recent title: Distinguished professor of chemistry, Stevens Institute of Technology

Education: BS, chemistry, 1953, MS, chemistry, 1955, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1959, Delhi University; PhD, organic chemistry, Imperial College London, 1962

Survivors: Wife, Jean; daughter, Nomita; two granddaughters

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

