Obituary: Bacon Ke

Bacon Ke, 101, died May 20 in San Francisco, California.
“Bacon Ke was a pioneer of research in the primary photochemistry of photosynthesis. In addition, he was one of the top instrumentalists of his time and an author of a book on chemistry of photosynthesis, published both in Chinese and English.”—Govindjee Govindjee, friend
Most recent title: Research leader, Charles F. Kettering Research Laboratory
Education: BS, chemistry, Tongji University, 1943; BS, biology, Wuhan University, 1945; PhD, chemistry, Wayne State University, 1959
