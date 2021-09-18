Obituary: Barbara Bursa Martin

Barbara Bursa Martin, 84, died Feb. 7 in Tampa, Floria.
“After our youngest child was in day care, Barbara returned to the laboratory as a volunteer affiliate of chemistry at the University of South Florida. She found time to serve as a role model for women in our group, as well as coeditor of Florida Scientist, the quarterly journal of the Florida Academy of Sciences, for 26 years. We edited books together and collaborated on papers in refereed journals. In addition, she supported our joint creation of 12 endowments at USF. These supported chemistry-student travel, seminar speakers, special chemistry-library needs, women’s soccer, women’s softball, and other previously unmet needs. Other endowments were created at Grinnell and Penn State University.”—Dean F. Martin, husband
Most recent title: Editor emeritus, Florida Scientist
Education: BA, chemistry, Grinnell College, 1956; MS, chemistry, Penn State University, 1959
Survivors: Husband, Dean F. Martin; daughter, Diane Martin Rudnick; sons, Bruce, John, Paul, Brian, and Eric; five grandchildren
