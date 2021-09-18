Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara Bursa Martin

by Alexandra A. Taylor
September 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 34
Most Popular in People

 

A photo of Barbara Bursa Martin.
Credit: Courtesy of Dean F. Martin
Barbara Bursa Martin

Barbara Bursa Martin, 84, died Feb. 7 in Tampa, Floria.

“After our youngest child was in day care, Barbara returned to the laboratory as a volunteer affiliate of chemistry at the University of South Florida. She found time to serve as a role model for women in our group, as well as coeditor of Florida Scientist, the quarterly journal of the Florida Academy of Sciences, for 26 years. We edited books together and collaborated on papers in refereed journals. In addition, she supported our joint creation of 12 endowments at USF. These supported chemistry-student travel, seminar speakers, special chemistry-library needs, women’s soccer, women’s softball, and other previously unmet needs. Other endowments were created at Grinnell and Penn State University.”—Dean F. Martin, husband

Most recent title: Editor emeritus, Florida Scientist

Education: BA, chemistry, Grinnell College, 1956; MS, chemistry, Penn State University, 1959

Survivors: Husband, Dean F. Martin; daughter, Diane Martin Rudnick; sons, Bruce, John, Paul, Brian, and Eric; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

