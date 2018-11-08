Obituary: Bernard Hofreiter﻿

Bernard Hofreiter, 94, died on Oct. 2 in Peoria, Ill.
“Bernard was a gentle, kind man of great accomplishments and humility. He worked as a research chemist and professor as well as a volunteer for the International Executive Service Corps in the Far East. Bernard was named a distinguished alumnus of Bradley University. He loved his work, teaching, and being of service to others. After retiring, he developed an improved procedure for determining the concentration of the stress hormone cortisol in blood, which he described in two publications. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.”—Ann Hart, daughter
Most recent title: Adjunct professor, Bradley University
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1948, and M.S., chemistry, 1950, Bradley University; Ph.D., wood and paper science, North Carolina State University, 1973
Survivors: Daughters, Ann Hart and Janet Aldrich; son, Philip; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchidren
