Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Bernard J. Laurenzi

by Linda Wang
December 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Bernard J. Laurenzi.
Credit: Courtesy of Juliana Laurenzi
Bernard J. Laurenzi

Bernard J. Laurenzi, 81, died Sept. 8 in Middletown, New York.

“Bernard completed postdoctoral studies at Pennsylvania State University and went on to teach at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Bryn Mawr College; and finally at the University at Albany, where he taught and did research in the Chemistry Department for almost 40 years. One of his significant contributions at Albany was the creation of the forensic chemistry program, developed in collaboration with the New York State Police labs following 9/11. As professor emeritus, he continued to do research and publish until April of this year. Bernard enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and traveling internationally with friends and family.”—Family of Bernard J. Laurenzi

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University at Albany

Education: BS, chemistry, Saint Joseph’s University, 1960; PhD, theoretical chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1965

Survivors: Wife, Juliana; daughter, Angela McCann; sons, Benjamin, Brendan, and Ian

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Eugene J. Mitacek
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: H. Wade Cain Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE