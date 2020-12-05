Obituary: Bernard J. Laurenzi

Bernard J. Laurenzi, 81, died Sept. 8 in Middletown, New York.
“Bernard completed postdoctoral studies at Pennsylvania State University and went on to teach at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Bryn Mawr College; and finally at the University at Albany, where he taught and did research in the Chemistry Department for almost 40 years. One of his significant contributions at Albany was the creation of the forensic chemistry program, developed in collaboration with the New York State Police labs following 9/11. As professor emeritus, he continued to do research and publish until April of this year. Bernard enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and traveling internationally with friends and family.”—Family of Bernard J. Laurenzi
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University at Albany
Education: BS, chemistry, Saint Joseph’s University, 1960; PhD, theoretical chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Juliana; daughter, Angela McCann; sons, Benjamin, Brendan, and Ian
