Obituary: Betsy A. Smith

Betsy A. Smith, 40, died Aug. 3, 2021, in Elmira, New York.
“Through her collegiate and postdoc years she excelled in tae kwon do, achieving her second-degree black belt. She was active in the Eastern Collegiate Taekwondo Conference as a judge and tournament coordinator and initiated a tae kwon do program at Elmira College. Her first athletic love was swimming, which led her to success in sprint triathlons. She participated in the Gay Games in Paris and Aquathlon World Championships in Odense, Denmark. She loved learning and began mentoring young women in Girl Scouts at an early age. She thrived at Elmira College and was a mentor to her sisters, who are also both science educators.”—Dale C. Smith, father
Most recent title: Associate professor, Elmira College
Education: BA, chemistry, Princeton University, 2003; PhD, chemistry, Yale University, 2010
Survivors: Daughter, Charlotte; sisters, Malinda and Jean Smith Ashby; parents, Jacquelyn and Dale
