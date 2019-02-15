Obituary: Brad E. Forch

Brad E. Forch, 63, died on Sept. 3, 2018, in Perryville, Maryland.
“Brad was highly respected across the nation for his leadership in the field of energetic materials. At Army Research Laboratory, he quickly climbed the ranks and ultimately served as an ST, a position held by some of the federal government’s most renowned scientists. Brad was most proud of his technical contributions to laser ignition technology for the 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and Hi-Shear’s Jaws of Life (first used at the Oklahoma City bombing site). He never hesitated to step up when help was needed and always found time to mentor anyone who needed his sage advice. He was a dear man and is deeply missed.”—Rose Pesce-Rodriguez, friend and colleague
Most recent title: ST, US Army Research Laboratory
Education: BS, chemistry, 1978, and MS, chemistry, 1979, Illinois State University; PhD, chemistry, Wayne State University, 1984
Survivors: Brother, Greg; sister, Katherine Pegler
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter