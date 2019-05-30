Obituary: Brian F. McGuinness

Brian F. McGuinness, 55, died on April 10 in Plainsboro, New Jersey.
“After completing a postdoc at MIT, Brian joined PerSeptive Biosystems, where he developed peptide library technology. In 1995, he joined Pharmacopeia, where he built heterocyclic combinatorial libraries using solid-phase chemistry. During his 15 years with Pharmacopeia, he transitioned to medicinal chemistry and in collaboration with Schering-Plough developed a CXCR3 antagonist. In 2010, he moved to Venenum Biodesign, where he guided the discovery of a novel immuno-oncology compound. Brian enjoyed teaching general chemistry as an adjunct professor at the College of New Jersey. In addition, he developed “The Drug Discovery Game,” an outreach demonstration that taught medicinal chemistry to students.”—Catherine McGuinness, wife
Most recent title: Director of chemistry, Venenum Biodesign
Education: BS, chemistry, St. Joseph’s University, 1985; PhD, organic chemistry, Columbia University, 1990
Survivors: Wife, Catherine; daughter, Tara; son, Matthew
