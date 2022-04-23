Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Brian K. Bennett

by Alexandra A. Taylor
April 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 14
Brian K. Bennett.
Credit: Hannah Bennett
Brian K. Bennett

Brian K. Bennett, 55, died Jan. 6, 2021, in Stansbury Park, Utah.

“Brian passed away suddenly due to pancreatic cancer. His son inherited his musical talent, and his daughter inherited his eloquent charm. His wife of 23 years, Angela, was his best friend and the love of his life. Brian was a chemist at heart and an accomplished jazz pianist by night! Fun fact: Brian’s laugh was not subject to simple physics and is still traveling the boundaries of space and time to this day. All who had the privilege of meeting him will miss him and remain devoted to making the world a better place in his honor.”—Angela Bennett, wife

Most recent title: US Army combat capabilities development command chief, Dugway Proving Ground Biological Testing Division

Education: BS, chemistry, California State University, Fullerton, 1991; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Utah, 1997

Survivors: Wife, Angela; daughter, Hannah; son, David

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

