Obituary: Brian K. Bennett

Brian K. Bennett, 55, died Jan. 6, 2021, in Stansbury Park, Utah.
“Brian passed away suddenly due to pancreatic cancer. His son inherited his musical talent, and his daughter inherited his eloquent charm. His wife of 23 years, Angela, was his best friend and the love of his life. Brian was a chemist at heart and an accomplished jazz pianist by night! Fun fact: Brian’s laugh was not subject to simple physics and is still traveling the boundaries of space and time to this day. All who had the privilege of meeting him will miss him and remain devoted to making the world a better place in his honor.”—Angela Bennett, wife
Most recent title: US Army combat capabilities development command chief, Dugway Proving Ground Biological Testing Division
Education: BS, chemistry, California State University, Fullerton, 1991; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Utah, 1997
Survivors: Wife, Angela; daughter, Hannah; son, David
