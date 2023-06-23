Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

Obituary: Brian W. Pengilly

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 20
Brian W. Pengilly
Credit: Courtesy of Joan F. Pengilly
Brian W. Pengilly

Brian W. Pengilly, 92, died April 25, 2023, in Aiken, South Carolina.

“During his 38 years with Goodyear, Brian’s work led to 12 patents. He received the Goodyear Dinsmore Merit Award, jointly with Verne Rinehart, for the direct esterification of terephthalic acid. He directed the successful commercialization of 5000 m/min spin-draw technology for polyester tire yarn, introduced solid-state polymerization for the polyester bottle market, oversaw the first prototype recycling operation for polyester bottles, and developed a novel polyester alloy for microwaveable trays. He retired from Goodyear in 1995. Brian served on university advisory boards and as an associate editor of the Journal of Applied Polymer Science.”—Joan F. Pengilly, wife

Most recent title: Director of advanced tire materials and processing research, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Education: BS, chemistry, 1952, and PhD, organophysical chemistry, 1955, King’s College London

Survivors: Wife, Joan; daughters, Laura Ashlee and Anne Auger

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

