Obituaries

Obituary: Bruce Bernstein

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
Photo of Bruce Bernstein.
Credit: Courtesy of Valerie Bernstein
Bruce Bernstein

Bruce Bernstein, 89, died Nov. 29, 2020, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“Bruce was a voracious reader, with a particular interest in world history and science. There was always a book in his hand. He could never be bored. There was too much to read and learn about. So many words describe him, but the word that stands out is inquisitive—about everything. He was an avid reader of free inquiry and a believer in secular humanism. A T-shirt I bought him that read “So Many Books—So Little Time” was so perfect for him. An avid fan of Star Trek, he also authored several short science fiction stories. He was a spectator of sports, and his first love was the good old Brooklyn Dodgers, followed by the New York Mets. Bruce was a man who was intense about making the best contribution he could in his field of work. He valued logic and reason in all aspects of his life. He was a quiet man, but caring and warm. His family was most important to him. They were his foundation.”—Valerie Bernstein, wife

Most recent title: Target leader of the underground distribution program, Electric Power Research Institute

Education: BS, organic chemistry, City University of New York, 1953; MS, organic chemistry, Iowa State University, 1955

Survivors: Wife, Valerie; sons, Mark and Neil; one granddaughter

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

