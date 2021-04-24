Obituary: Bruce Bernstein

“Bruce was a voracious reader, with a particular interest in world history and science. There was always a book in his hand. He could never be bored. There was too much to read and learn about. So many words describe him, but the word that stands out is inquisitive—about everything. He was an avid reader of free inquiry and a believer in secular humanism. A T-shirt I bought him that read “So Many Books—So Little Time” was so perfect for him. An avid fan of Star Trek, he also authored several short science fiction stories. He was a spectator of sports, and his first love was the good old Brooklyn Dodgers, followed by the New York Mets. Bruce was a man who was intense about making the best contribution he could in his field of work. He valued logic and reason in all aspects of his life. He was a quiet man, but caring and warm. His family was most important to him. They were his foundation.”—Valerie Bernstein, wife