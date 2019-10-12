Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: C. Marvin Lang

by Linda Wang
October 12, 2019
Photo of C. Marvin Lang.
Credit: Boston Funeral Home
C. Marvin Lang

C. Marvin Lang, 79, died on March 23 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

“My fondest memory of Marv came at ChemEd in 1991. I was 24 years old, working at the Institute for Chemical Education. He asked me to help set up the conference’s opening-night demo show that he and Don Showalter were performing. This was for almost 800 people. I arrived early, unpacked boxes, and helped prepare the demos. When the crowd came in, I asked someone in the front to save me a seat. Marv looked at me and said, ‘Oh no, son, you are up here with us tonight.’ That may have been the scariest and most rewarding moment of my career.”—Michael A. Morgan, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point

Education: BS, chemistry/mathematics, Elmhurst College, 1961; MS, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1964; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Wyoming, 1970

Survivors: Wife, Louise; sons, Kenn, Kevin, and Kurt; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

