Obituary: C. Marvin Lang

C. Marvin Lang, 79, died on March 23 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
“My fondest memory of Marv came at ChemEd in 1991. I was 24 years old, working at the Institute for Chemical Education. He asked me to help set up the conference’s opening-night demo show that he and Don Showalter were performing. This was for almost 800 people. I arrived early, unpacked boxes, and helped prepare the demos. When the crowd came in, I asked someone in the front to save me a seat. Marv looked at me and said, ‘Oh no, son, you are up here with us tonight.’ That may have been the scariest and most rewarding moment of my career.”—Michael A. Morgan, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point
Education: BS, chemistry/mathematics, Elmhurst College, 1961; MS, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1964; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Wyoming, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Louise; sons, Kenn, Kevin, and Kurt; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
