Obituary: Calvin J. Verbrugge

Calvin J. Verbrugge, 81, died on March 10 in Racine, Wisconsin.
“I always admired Uncle Cal’s dedication to his job and family. His innovative research as a polymer chemist at SC Johnson for 35 years inspired me to enter a career as a chemist. My first job after receiving my PhD started in July 1998, the same month Calvin retired. My goal is to carry on his enthusiasm for scientific research.”—Bryan Koene, nephew
Most recent title: Research chemist, SC Johnson
Education: BS, chemistry, Calvin College, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Purdue University, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Pauline; daughters, Helen Arkema and Susan Guck; son, Tim; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild
