Obituary: Carey Bissonnette

Carey Bissonnette, 53, died on May 29, 2019, in Waterloo, Ontario.
“His love for science and education was beyond apparent, even in his last moments. He made a tremendous impact on thousands of individuals throughout his career and was extremely passionate about what he did, with a goal to encourage students to do what they love and succeed. A lover of traveling, all things spicy, hockey, golf, fishing, and his family and friends, Carey spent much of his time diligently supporting his loved ones. Though he was a man of few words, Carey touched the lives of so many with his patience, passion, insightfulness, and infectious humor.”—Kim Bissonnette, wife
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Waterloo
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Waterloo, 1989; PhD, chemistry, University of Cambridge, 1993
Survivors: Wife, Kim; daughters, Victoria and Justine; son, Nick
