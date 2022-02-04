Obituary: Carlos A. Murillo

Carlos A. Murillo, 70, died Nov. 6, 2021, in Pflugerville, Texas.
“Carlos led the NSF Chemistry Instrumentation program with dedication and effectiveness. He oversaw and nurtured ChemMatCARS, a national synchrotron X-ray facility. Through appointments at Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at El Paso, his more than 300 scientific publications focused on synthesis and understanding of compounds with metal-metal bonds, and included Advanced Inorganic Chemistry and Multiple Bonds Between Metal Atoms. Carlos was a founding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Costa Rica and a fellow of AAAS. A strong advocate for diversity and an avid hiker, he was loved and respected throughout the research community. He will be sorely missed.”—David Berkowitz, Kelsey Cook, Luis Echegoyen, and Lin He, colleagues
Most recent title: Program director, National Science Foundation Division of Chemistry
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Costa Rica, 1973; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Texas A&M University, 1976
Survivors: Wife, Debbie; daughter, Maria Gabriella; and two grandchildren
