Obituary: Cecil H. Robinson

Cecil H. “Robbie” Robinson, 91, died Oct. 2, 2020, in Catharpin, Virginia.
“Robbie was a distinguished professor and cherished adviser and mentor. His enthusiasm for science was inspirational, and he was internationally recognized for bioorganic research on the enzymes of steroid biosynthesis. Born in London, he was a graduate student with Sir Derek H. R. Barton and postdoctoral fellow with Carl Djerassi. He worked at Schering-Plough until 1963, when he joined the then Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He received the American Chemical Society Maryland Chemist of the Year Award in 1991 and awards for his teaching excellence. He became professor emeritus in 1997.”—Douglas F. Covey and Philip A. Cole, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of London, 1950; PhD, organic chemistry, University of London’s Birkbeck College, 1954
Survivors: Daughters, Susan Bartlett, Cindy Brohawn, and Lucy Tatchell; son, John; five grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter