Obituary: Chad Knutson

Chad Knutson, 51, died Oct. 1, 2021, in Garwood, New Jersey.
“Chad Knutson was good people. Passionate about organic synthesis, he strove to understand the how and why of chemistry. He had an easy way with people that would turn strangers into lifelong friends. Chad enjoyed teaching others and was always willing to set his own priorities aside to help colleagues with their chemistry or repair instrumentation for the group—a quality immensely appreciated by his lab mates. Chad left behind many friends; the love of his life, Laura; and three beautiful children who made him so very proud. He touched many hearts and will be missed by all.”—the Kecklings, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Independent scientific consultant
Education: BS, chemistry, North Dakota State University, 1994; PhD, synthetic organic chemistry, University of Utah, 2000
Survivors: Wife, Laura; daughter, Emma; sons, Peter and Carl; father, Fred
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter