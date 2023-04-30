Obituary: Charles F. Raley Jr.

Charles Francis Raley Jr., 99, died Oct. 24, 2022, in Midland, Michigan.
“Charles was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Navy as an electronics technician in the Philippines. He was later employed by DuPont, Southwest Research Institute, and Dow Chemical. Charles was the author or coauthor of 22 US patents and was the inventor of flame-retardant foamed polyethylene. As an American Chemical Society member since 1943, he was honored on his 70th anniversary by the society and was in his 80th year of membership when he died. Charles was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Jane.”—Christopher Raley, son
Most recent title: Associate scientist, Dow Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, 1943, and MS, chemistry, 1947, University of Notre Dame; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Delaware, 1950
Survivors: Son, Christopher; daughters, Lelia and Amy; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
