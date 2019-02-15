Obituary: Charles Larry Garrison Sullivan

Charles Larry Garrison Sullivan, 74, died on Jan. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Larry was very kind and humble. He never mentioned that he had won over 20 honors and awards from many institutions. He was proud of his 50-year membership in the American Chemical Society. He loved to travel and attend the theater. He was a past president of the National Association of Advisors for the Health Professions and guided thousands of students along their paths. He touched the lives of so many. Bella, his therapy dog, and I mourn his passing.”—Thomas Garrison Sullivan, husband
Most recent title: Dean of the College of Science and Health, Avila University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Pittsburgh, 1966; PhD, physical chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1971
Survivors: Husband, Thomas
