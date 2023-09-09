Obituary: Charles M. Guttman

Charles M. Guttman, 84, died July 26, 2023, in North Bethesda, Maryland.
“Charles received his chemistry PhD from Brandeis University for his work on theoretical and computational studies of ion solvation. He joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST, formally known as the National Bureau of Standards), where he developed theory and computation methods to study polymers, and later performed polymer experiments and developed data analysis methods. In 1986, he was elected a fellow of the American Physical Society. In 1987 and 2007, he was awarded NIST’s Bronze Medals. At NIST, he mentored many scientists, creating an atmosphere of collaboration and congeniality. He will be very greatly missed by many, including this ‘mentee.’ ”—Harry J. Guttman, son
Most recent title: Scientist, polymer division, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Education: BS, chemistry, Earlham College, 1961; PhD, chemistry, Brandeis University, 1967
Survivors: Spouse, E. Lee Guttman; children, Hannah and Harry; three grandchildren
