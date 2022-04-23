Obituary: Charles W. McGary

Charles W. McGary, 91, died Feb. 26, 2021, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
“We shared 76 years of marriage!”—Deloris McGary, wife
Most recent title: Vice president of polymers, Warner Lambert
Education: BS, science, Westminster College, 1951; PhD, chemistry, Purdue University, 1954
Survivors: Wife, Deloris; daughters, Susan, Diane Avjean, and Lynn Foley; sons, Chris and Jeff
