Obituary: Chicita F. Culberson

Chicita F. Culberson, 91, died March 5, 2023, in Durham, North Carolina.
“In the 1960s, Chicita developed a thin-layer chromatography method to help lichenologists who lacked training in organic chemistry identify the unique secondary products of their specimens. She looked disapprovingly at anyone who used her system with shortcuts, but Chicita was far too gentle to be vocally critical of a colleague. She was soft-spoken and modest, more anxious to help than to make them feel unworthy. She assisted hundreds of colleagues with identifications, all while dealing with her own projects—including authoring scores of papers and three books on lichen chemistry. Chicita was an American Chemical Society member for 70 years.”—Scott LaGreca, former graduate student of Culberson and of her late husband, Bill
Most recent title: Research professor, biology department, Duke University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1953; MS, chemistry, University of Wisconsin, 1954; PhD, chemistry, Duke University, 1959
Survivors: Nephew, Seth Forman; nieces, Gail Hill and BobbieLou Desilva
