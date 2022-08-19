Obituary: Clarence “Chuck” G. Johnson Jr.

Clarence “Chuck” G. Johnson Jr., 92, died June 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.
“Chuck taught chemistry at Christian Brothers University and at Shelby State Junior College, both in Memphis. He was also a plant chemist for the City of Memphis, being involved in pollution control and waste treatment. Outside the lab, Chuck was active in ACS, holding several offices in the local section including chair. Until the end of his life, he was a reviewer for analytical procedures in the journal Standard Methods for the Examination of Water and Wastewater.”—Mary J. Roberts, daughter
Most recent title: Plant chemist, City of Memphis Wastewater Treatment Plant
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Memphis, 1952; PhD, chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1969
Survivors: Wife, Jo Ann Johnson; daughter, Mary J. Roberts; two grandsons
