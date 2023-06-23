Obituary: Claude E. Wintner

Claude E. Wintner, 84, died March 30, 2023, in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
“Claude was an emeritus professor of chemistry at Haverford College, where he taught for 25 years, and also at Harvard University, where he taught from 1995 to 2001. He was widely acknowledged as one of the most effective communicators of organic chemistry of his era. At the end of his career and a decade ahead of his time, he prepared a set of reference lectures on organic chemistry specifically for streaming video. These lectures still are available to all, and he considered them the summation of a life’s effort to communicate the beauty of the subject he so loved.”—Ed and Thomas Wintner, sons
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Haverford College
Education: BA, chemistry, Princeton University, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Harvard University, 1963
Survivors: Wife, Martha; sons, Thomas and Edward; four grandchildren
