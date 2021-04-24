Obituary: Clifford M. Vogt Jr.

Clifford M. Vogt Jr., 93, died Dec. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida.
“His research and development work with synthetic fibers led to the creation of new products routinely seen and used in today’s world and resulted in 20 US patents and numerous foreign patents. Around age 50, Cliff became an avid runner, enjoying the annual Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta as a participant and volunteer into his 70s. A tireless worker, he loved projects—finishing basements, fixing things, becoming a go-to handyman in every location he lived.”—Family of Clifford M. Vogt Jr.
Most recent title: Scientist, Kimberly-Clark
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1950; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Clara; daughter, Heidi Brandon
