Obituary: Clyde Inks

Clyde Inks, 91, of Riverview, Michigan, died Oct. 15, 2023.
“Clyde had a great sense of humor. He was a hardworking person with uncommon integrity.”—David Inks, son
Most recent title: Owner, C. V. Chemicals
Education: BS, chemistry, and MS, chemistry, 1960, Wayne State University
Survivors: Children, Donald Inks, David Inks, and Kathleen Kurginski
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter