Obituary: Conrad M. Jankowski

Conrad M. Jankowski, 93, died March 15 in Centerville, Massachusetts.
“Conrad was the only child of Polish immigrants, and his early years were shaped by loving parents who prized learning and resilience. The Great Depression and the death of his father when Conrad was 17 reinforced his resourcefulness, independence, and discipline. Conrad made his own luck—achieving academic excellence, proud service in the US Army, a brilliant university professorial career, and 65 happy years of marriage to his beloved Geraldine, who predeceased him in 2018. A scholar and an avid reader, Conrad would have approved his departure on the Ides of March.”—Margaret Ellen Fearn, friend and personal representative
Most recent title: Associate professor, Northeastern University
Education: BSc, 1951, and MSc, 1954, chemistry, Michigan State University; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1961
Survivors: Predeceased by wife, Geraldine
