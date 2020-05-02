Obituary: César A. Meléndez Hidalgo

César A. Meléndez Hidalgo, 21, died on Sept. 21, 2019, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
“César Andrés was a very charismatic and funny young kid who loved music, outdoors, and sports. His passion was soccer, where he demonstrated his skills representing and being captain of the university team, the UPRAg Sharks. He served as an altar boy, earned Eagle Scout rank from the Boy Scouts of America, and recently joined the American Chemical Society. His high energy, competitiveness, and willingness to help others will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”—Roberto L. Meléndez, father
Most recent title: Undergraduate student, University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla
Survivors: Mother, Sylvia Hidalgo; father, Roberto L. Meléndez; brother, Sebastian
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
