Obituary: Daniel LaVietes

Daniel LaVietes, 78, died Nov. 2, 2021, in Dallas.
“Dan was well loved and well respected, a dedicated professional chemist in the pulp and paper industry and holder of many patents. He retired in 2011. He was into computers from 1982 onward, acquiring several networking certifications. In his spare time he liked to read novels by his favorite authors. Most of all he was loved by his family and community. He had a zany sense of humor that entertained everyone. If he hadn’t been a chemist, he could have been a comedian! Dan will be sorely missed.”—Phyllis LaVietes, wife
Most recent title: Product development manager, GAF-Elk
Education: BS, chemistry, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, 1964; MS, chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1965; PhD, chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1969
Survivors: Wife, Phyllis; daughter, Debra LaVietes Clark; son, Stephen; six stepchildren; three grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren
