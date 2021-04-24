Obituary: Daniel R. Mannheim

Daniel R. Mannheim, 88, died July 24, 2020, in Casselberry, Florida.
“Daniel was a longtime volunteer of AARP and served as a tax aide homeowners. Dan loved travel, reading, music, computers, sports, and family and friends. He was a people person and very caring. He will be missed every day and never forgotten.”—Rose Marie Yarbrough, wife
Most recent title: Manager of product and process engineering, Sprague Electric
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Connecticut, 1954; MBA, University of Massachusetts Amherst, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Rose Marie Yarbrough; numerous stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
