Obituary: Dario Linares

Dario Linares, 98, died Dec. 7, 2021, in Milan.
“For 40 years, Dario Linares was a proud member of the American Chemical Society and, for nearly half a century, a chemist devoted to his beloved profession. As long as his declining eyesight allowed him to do so, he was constantly keeping himself up to date with the latest developments in the field of industrial chemistry. He will be missed.”—Elisabetta Linares, daughter
Most recent title: Technology transfer consultant, Notarbartolo & Gervasi
Education: BSc and MSc, chemistry, University of Milan
Survivors: Wife, Luisella Grassi; daughter, Elisabetta
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter