Obituary: Darl H. McDaniel

Darl H. McDaniel, 90, died on March 4 in Cincinnati.
“Darl McDaniel received his PhD under Nobel laureate Herbert C. Brown. Darl authored, with Bodie Douglas, the successful graduate textbook Concepts and Models of Inorganic Chemistry, which was translated into several languages. Two revised editions with a third coauthor, John Alexander, followed. Darl taught and conducted research at the University of Cincinnati from 1960 to 1994, making contributions in hydrogen bonding, ion cyclotron resonance spectroscopy, and high-temperature superconductivity. Eighteen students earned PhDs and five students earned master’s degrees under his direction. Darl was a lifelong member of the American Chemical Society, joining in 1951. He was also a member of Sigma Xi since 1952 and the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 1972.”—Andrew and Paul McDaniel, sons
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Cincinnati
Education: BS, chemistry, Antioch College, 1950; PhD, chemistry, Purdue University, 1954
Survivors: Wife, Martha; sons, Andrew and Paul
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter