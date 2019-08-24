Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Darl H. McDaniel

by Linda Wang
August 24, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Darl McDaniel.
Credit: Dottie Delcamp
Darl H. McDaniel

Darl H. McDaniel, 90, died on March 4 in Cincinnati.

“Darl McDaniel received his PhD under Nobel laureate Herbert C. Brown. Darl authored, with Bodie Douglas, the successful graduate textbook Concepts and Models of Inorganic Chemistry, which was translated into several languages. Two revised editions with a third coauthor, John Alexander, followed. Darl taught and conducted research at the University of Cincinnati from 1960 to 1994, making contributions in hydrogen bonding, ion cyclotron resonance spectroscopy, and high-temperature superconductivity. Eighteen students earned PhDs and five students earned master’s degrees under his direction. Darl was a lifelong member of the American Chemical Society, joining in 1951. He was also a member of Sigma Xi since 1952 and the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 1972.”—Andrew and Paul McDaniel, sons

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Cincinnati

Education: BS, chemistry, Antioch College, 1950; PhD, chemistry, Purdue University, 1954

Survivors: Wife, Martha; sons, Andrew and Paul

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Arthur Fontijn
Obituary: James E. Huheey
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Marvin J. Schnall

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE