Obituary: Darrell D. Hicks

Darrell D. Hicks, 94, died April 25 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“During World War II, Darrell served as a US Marine. As a result of a wound incurred in the Okinawa invasion, he was awarded a Purple Heart. Darrell retired after a 37-year career as a research chemist, earning 66 US patents. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. My three children and I remember Darrell as a very special friend besides being a devoted husband and dad.”— Elizabeth R. Hicks, wife
Most recent title: Senior research associate, Celanese
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 1950
Survivors: Wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Rhonda L. Rucker; sons, Marshall and Ralph; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter