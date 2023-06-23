Obituary: David C. Tompkins

David C. Tompkins, 80, died March 5, 2023, in Green Valley, Arizona.
“Born in Ithaca, New York, Dave received his undergraduate education at the University of Rochester and his PhD at the University of Oregon. Following postdoctoral work at the University of Michigan, Dave accepted a position at Dow Chemical, where he worked for 26 years. After retirement, Dave served the Lord and his community as a longtime member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland and then of Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley. Singing was one of Dave’s great joys; he was a member of church choirs and a 21-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend
Most recent title: Pharmaceutical process research associate, Dow Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Rochester, 1964; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Oregon, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Gayle Tompkins; daughter, Christine Kulka; son, Brian; three grandsons
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter