Obituary: David Clark Hampton

David Clark Hampton, 85, died Oct. 5 in Montevideo, Minnesota.
“Dave was a dedicated teacher of organic chemistry who was loved by his students. He served as chairman of the department of chemistry at Wartburg College for 30 years, chair of the Iowa Section of the American Chemical Society, and member of the Board of Directors of the Iowa Academy of Science. In addition to his love of chemistry, Dave loved to entertain—singing and playing the ukulele, banjo, and flute. Dave will be remembered for his sharp, intelligent wit and his ability to strike up a conversation with individuals and have them feel valued for who they are.—Family of David Clark Hampton
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Wartburg College
Education: BA, chemistry, St. Olaf College, 1956; MS, organic chemistry, University of North Dakota, 1958; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1963
Survivors: Sons, Dan and Phil; three grandchildren
