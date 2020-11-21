Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: David Clark Hampton

by Linda Wang
November 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 45
Photo of David Clark Hampton.
Credit: The Hampton family
David Clark Hampton

David Clark Hampton, 85, died Oct. 5 in Montevideo, Minnesota.

“Dave was a dedicated teacher of organic chemistry who was loved by his students. He served as chairman of the department of chemistry at Wartburg College for 30 years, chair of the Iowa Section of the American Chemical Society, and member of the Board of Directors of the Iowa Academy of Science. In addition to his love of chemistry, Dave loved to entertain—singing and playing the ukulele, banjo, and flute. Dave will be remembered for his sharp, intelligent wit and his ability to strike up a conversation with individuals and have them feel valued for who they are.—Family of David Clark Hampton

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Wartburg College

Education: BA, chemistry, St. Olaf College, 1956; MS, organic chemistry, University of North Dakota, 1958; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1963

Survivors: Sons, Dan and Phil; three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

