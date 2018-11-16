Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: David Colin Phillips

by Linda Wang
November 16, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 46
Photo of David Colin Phillips.
Credit: Jen Davies
David Colin Phillips

David Colin Phillips, 77, died on Oct. 26, 2017, in North Wales.

“Colin worked in the fields of laser chemistry, gas-phase reaction kinetics, electropolymerization, particulate chemistry, and isotope separation. He worked on NASA projects, including Project Apollo and the space shuttle’s fuel system; he also worked extensively on President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative. He held over 50 patents. In 1975, through the Office of Naval Research, Colin patented a method for electrochemically depositing bone and collagen onto prostheses—a technique that enhanced bone repair and increased survival rates amongst Vietnam veterans with severe combat-sustained bone injuries. In 1976, he won the R&D 100 Award, along with J. D. B. Smith, for his organic particulate analysis instrument.”—Gareth Phillips, son

Most recent title: Manager of physical chemistry research, Westinghouse Research Laboratories

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, 1965, and Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1968, University College of Wales, Aberystwyth

Survivors: Wife, Irfonwy; sons, Gareth and Tudor; one grandson

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

