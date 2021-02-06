Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: David Dime

by Linda Wang
February 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 5
Photo of David Dime.
Credit: Caley Tessier
David Dime

David Dime, 69, died July 6, 2020, in Toronto.

“His love of chemistry and his belief that innovative science could change the world were foundational to his person. He founded Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC) soon after returning to Toronto, when during a chance meeting, a research chemist and friend asked him to make a compound that wasn’t commercially available. David realized that there was a significant market to supply researchers with unique organic compounds. TRC began operating in 1983 out of a small lab at the University of Toronto with three staff members. Today, TRC is one of the most successful manufacturing companies in the world of research chemicals, employing more than 400 people and exporting over 60,000 products to 145 countries. David was an exceptionally devoted person to all those who surrounded him, a sensitive person, a listener. He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched.”—Family of David Dime

Most recent title: President, Toronto Research Chemicals

Education: BSc, chemistry, 1973, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1978, University of Toronto

Survivors: Wife, Elisa Nuyten; daughters, Camille and Sophia; son, Julian

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

