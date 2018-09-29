Obituary: David E. Nikles

David E. Nikles, 63, died on March 18 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“While Dave loved interacting with students at the university, one of his greatest delights was coaching youth soccer. This love grew from a need for coaches in the YMCA youth soccer program, where his son, Daniel, played. After many years of coaching with the YMCA, he earned several coaching licenses, allowing him to coach travel club teams and junior-varsity soccer at Paul W. Bryant High School, where both of his children attended. He ultimately joined the PARA Foundation’s developmental soccer league and had been coaching enthusiastic eight- and nine-year-old children for the past several years.”—Jacqueline A. Nikles, wife
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Alabama
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Akron, 1977; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1982
Survivors: Wife, Jackie; daughter, Sarah; son, Daniel
