Obituary: David Elwood Gushee

David Elwood Gushee, 90, died Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta.
“Dave Gushee served with distinction in the Korean War, and with DuPont, the American Chemical Society, and the Congressional Research Service (CRS) of the Library of Congress. He was especially proud of the policy analysis he undertook for the CRS—nonpartisan, fair minded, balanced—and for its impact in shaping US government energy and environmental policy. He was a committed servant of his community, with a special focus on Babe Ruth League baseball, church work, and town planning in Front Royal, Virginia.”—David Paul Gushee, son
Most recent title: Senior specialist in environmental policy, Congressional Research Service, Library of Congress
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1950
Survivors: Daughters, Alice and Kathryn; son, David; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
