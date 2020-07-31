Obituary: David A. Flanigan

David A. Flanigan, 83, died on June 21 in Athens, Alabama.
“Dr. Dave had a keen mind and wit. His work covered four decades of research into solid rocket propellant chemistry with a focus on the combustion of nitramines as well as ammonium perchlorate and boron. He was involved in the development of several rocket propellants that are now in production. I was blessed to have him as mentor. He mentored many other young scientists and engineers, and he always challenged us to strive for excellence and run the critical experiment. We also shared a love of Vanderbilt University, the Chicago Cubs, and gardening.”—Jamie B. Neidert, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Director of advanced technology, Thiokol (now Northrop Grumman)
Education: BS, chemistry, Western Kentucky University, 1958; PhD, analytical chemistry, Vanderbilt University, 1962
Survivors: Daughter, Kellie Flanigan Clement; sons, David and Patrick; and 7 grandchildren
