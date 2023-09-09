Obituary: Delbert J. Cragle

Delbert J. Cragle, 93, died June 21, 2023, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
“Del worked in New Jersey at the US Army’s Picatinny Arsenal. He was drafted by the US Army and served in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1954 to 1956, during the Korean War. After returning home, he pursued graduate courses at Stevens to attain his doctorate in chemistry. Del worked as a chemist for nearly 40 years managing a team of scientists at Techneglas (formerly Owens-Illinois Glass) in Jenkins Township. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and lifetime member of Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity.”—Michelle Cragle, daughter
Most recent title: Chemist, Techneglas
Education: BS, chemistry, Bucknell University, 1951; MS, chemistry, Stevens Institute of Technology, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Catherine; children, Michelle and Danielle; two grandchildren
