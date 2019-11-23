Obituary: Dennis C. Johnson

Dennis C. Johnson, 78, died on March 11 in North Oaks, Minnesota.
“Dennis enjoyed research. He often said, ‘We’re constantly finding things that God put there. To be the first to find something that God had there all along is amazing.’ One student reminisced, ‘Dennis was the smartest man that I’ve ever known. He had this amazing ability to treat each student equally and yet uniquely. He brought out the very best in us.’ Another colleague stated, ‘His creative work with commercial applications has certainly given value to the world, yet it is his humanity that shines brightest.’ Dennis died from a rare brain disease: primary progressive aphasia.”—Doris M. Johnson, wife
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Iowa State University, and senior chemist, Ames Lab
Education: BA, chemistry, Bethel University, 1963; PhD, analytical chemistry-electrochemistry, University of Minnesota, 1967
Survivors: Wife, Doris
