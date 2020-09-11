Obituary: Derek D. Chapman

Derek D. Chapman, 88, died on May 2 in Rochester, New York.
“Derek was director at the Kodak Research Laboratories for 38 years and was awarded more than 120 patents for his work. He received the Rochester Intellectual Property Law Association Inventor of the Year Award in 1996 for advances in chemistry in organic dyes. He was awarded an honorary LLD degree for career accomplishments. He was married for 60 years before his wife, Janice, passed in 2018. He was an avid bridge player, and he will be missed by many.”—Elizabeth Chapman, daughter
Most recent title: Director of dye research, Eastman Kodak
Education: BS, chemistry, 1953, and PhD, chemistry, 1956, University of Nottingham
Survivors: Daughters, Elizabeth Chapman and Suzanne Swanson; 3 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren
